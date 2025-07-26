BJP MP's aide shot 7 times in shocking daylight murder

In a shocking incident, Sonu Chaudhary (45), a close aide of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Satish Gautam, was shot dead on Friday morning near Kondara village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh . The attack took place around 9:30am when two men on a motorcycle stopped Chaudhary's car. One of the assailants entered the vehicle while the other waited outside. After a brief conversation, both opened fire at close range, hitting Chaudhary seven times before fleeing the scene.

Medical response Suspected premeditated attack; CCTV footage being reviewed Chaudhary was taken to JN Medical College, where he was declared dead. The police recovered several bullet shells from the crime scene and suspect it was a premeditated attack. Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain said they are "investigating from all angles" and reviewing CCTV footage for clues. Chaudhary's his elder brother was murdered in 2015.

Background check 'He was a dedicated worker of our party' Chaudhary was a former divisional vice president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and was active in local politics. BJP district president Krishnapal Singh Lala said he was preparing to contest local elections. Former BJYM district president Mukesh Singh also spoke highly of Chaudhary's dedication to the party. "I have received the news of Sonu Chaudhary's murder. He was a dedicated worker of our party," BJP MP Satish Gautam said, promising that "the law will take its course."