Monsoon to cover more parts of North India by Tuesday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will reach several parts of North India, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The forecast is for the next two days till June 24. The IMD said that the weather conditions are favorable for further advancement of the monsoon over north and northwest India during this period.
Current status
Monsoon has covered most parts of HP, Punjab, and Jammu
The southwest monsoon has already covered most of Himachal Pradesh and all of Ladakh and Kashmir. It has also reached most parts of Jammu and some areas in Punjab. The IMD expects more regions to witness rainfall in the coming days as conditions remain favorable for further advancement over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
Rainfall forecast
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over these states
From June 22 to 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Konkan & Goa. The IMD has also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat on June 22 and in Madhya Pradesh on June 23 and 24. Northeast India will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days, with isolated heavy rain expected for another four days.
Weather conditions
These areas received heavy rainfall in last 24 hours
In the last 24 hours till 8:30am on June 22, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls were reported in eastern Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Isolated heavy rainfall was also recorded in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, and parts of Northeast India, including Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms with gusty winds were reported at wind speeds of 40-120km/h in parts of Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and West Bengal.