Monsoon to cover more parts of North India by Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon will reach several parts of North India, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh , Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. The forecast is for the next two days till June 24. The IMD said that the weather conditions are favorable for further advancement of the monsoon over north and northwest India during this period.

Current status Monsoon has covered most parts of HP, Punjab, and Jammu The southwest monsoon has already covered most of Himachal Pradesh and all of Ladakh and Kashmir. It has also reached most parts of Jammu and some areas in Punjab. The IMD expects more regions to witness rainfall in the coming days as conditions remain favorable for further advancement over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Rainfall forecast Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over these states From June 22 to 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Konkan & Goa. The IMD has also issued a warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat on June 22 and in Madhya Pradesh on June 23 and 24. Northeast India will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next three days, with isolated heavy rain expected for another four days.