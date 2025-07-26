Suniel Shetty says wives should prioritize kids while husbands work

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared his views on the changing dynamics of marriage and parenting. He stressed that today's generation lacks patience and emphasized the need for understanding in a marriage. "After a while, marriage becomes a compromise; you need to understand and live for each other," he said. "You need to understand and live for each other."

Parenting views 'It's important for the wife...' Shetty also spoke about the responsibilities that come with having children. He controversially remarked, "Then comes a child, and it's important for the wife to understand that if the husband is building his career, she will be the one looking after the child." "Of course, the husband will be involved too. But there's a lot of pressure on everything nowadays."

Parenting advice 'Everyone wants to give advice...' Shetty also criticized the digital age for distorting expectations in relationships. He said, "Everyone wants to give advice today. The virtual world tells you how to be a mother, how to be a father, what to eat, what to do." "I believe learning through experience is better from your grandmother, mother, sisters and in-laws." "So keep what works for you and leave the rest. But a lot has changed. Now, people are getting divorced even before the wedding takes place."