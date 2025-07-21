'Raajneeti': Prakash Jha wanted to cast Priyanka-Katrina together
What's the story
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has revealed that he had wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif together in Raajneeti. "I had offered her the lead in Raajneeti with Ranbir Kapoor. For reasons best known to her, she decided not to do it." "That's when Katrina Kaif stepped in. I actually wanted to cast both Katrina and Priyanka together. But Priyanka had other plans," Jha told Bollywood Hungama.
Filmmaker's praise
'So happy to see how far she has come'
Despite the missed opportunity, Jha expressed his admiration for Chopra Jonas's global success. "Today I am so, so happy to see how far she has come — much further than any of us could have imagined." He added, "It's astonishing to see her being such a wonderful wife, a great mother, and a globally celebrated actress. Hats off!"
Past project
Chopra Jonas will return to Indian cinema soon
Chopra Jonas's last Bollywood film before she focused on her Hollywood career was Jai GangaaJal, released in 2016. In the movie, she played a tough cop fighting against corruption in a small town in Bihar. The role was initially written for a male actor but was reworked to suit Chopra Jonas. Now, she is set to make a comeback to Indian cinema through SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's untitled next.