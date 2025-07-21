'Raajneeti' starred Katrina Kaif

'Raajneeti': Prakash Jha wanted to cast Priyanka-Katrina together

By Isha Sharma 01:04 pm Jul 21, 202501:04 pm

What's the story

Filmmaker Prakash Jha has revealed that he had wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif together in Raajneeti. "I had offered her the lead in Raajneeti with Ranbir Kapoor. For reasons best known to her, she decided not to do it." "That's when Katrina Kaif stepped in. I actually wanted to cast both Katrina and Priyanka together. But Priyanka had other plans," Jha told Bollywood Hungama.