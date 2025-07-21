Modi hails Operation Sindoor; calls Parliament Monsoon Session 'Vijay Utsav'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament a "celebration of victory." He made the remarks while addressing the nation from Delhi, highlighting India's achievements in national security and economic stability. The PM said that "the whole world has seen the strength of India's military power," referring to "Operation Sindoor," a recent counter-terrorism operation.
During his address, PM Modi praised the success of "Operation Sindoor," where Indian forces neutralized terrorist hideouts in Pakistan within 22 minutes. He said, "The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%." "Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes, striking deep into enemy territory and completing the mission with precision," he said.
Apart from national security, PM Modi also spoke about India's economic progress in the last decade. He recalled that when his government came to power in 2014, inflation was in double digits. "Today, with the rate dropping to around two percent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people," he said.
The prime minister also talked about people coming out of poverty during his tenure. "25 crore poor people have come out of poverty, which is being appreciated by many institutions of the world," he said. His remarks allude to global institutions, like the World Bank, which recognized India's achievements in poverty alleviation and economic resilience.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till August 21. During this period, the government plans to discuss bills related to GST, mines, sports, etc. Meanwhile, opposition parties are expected to raise issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.