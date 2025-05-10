What's the story

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Indian film producers and production houses to avoid shooting in areas near the India-Pakistan border.

AICWA's statement notes sensitive areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, advising against filming there due to heightened security concerns.

The association has requested all production teams to keep abreast of the latest security advisories from the government and local authorities.