Film association advises industry: Avoid shoots near India-Pakistan border
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged Indian film producers and production houses to avoid shooting in areas near the India-Pakistan border.
AICWA's statement notes sensitive areas in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir, advising against filming there due to heightened security concerns.
The association has requested all production teams to keep abreast of the latest security advisories from the government and local authorities.
AICWA specifically emphasizes that areas along the border in these states and cities should be considered high-alert zones, and filmmakers are advised to refrain from conducting shoots in these locations.
"AICWA specifically emphasizes that areas along the border in these states and cities should be considered high-alert zones, and filmmakers are advised to refrain from conducting shoots in these locations."
AICWA urges industry to demonstrate unity and responsibility
The statement added, "The association also expressed its solidarity with the Indian armed forces, acknowledging their dedication and sacrifice in protecting the nation. AICWA called upon the film industry to demonstrate unity and responsibility in supporting the country's security efforts."
AICWA's President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta added, "Our film industry's creativity should never overshadow the importance of national security."
"At a time when our brave soldiers stand vigilant at the frontlines, we must ensure that our actions reflect respect and caution."
All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) May 10, 2025
All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) Calls for Avoiding Film Shoots Near India-Pakistan Border
Mumbai, [ 10-05-2025 ]:
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has issued an official advisory urging all Indian film producers and production houses…