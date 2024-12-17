Summarize Simplifying... In short Online food deliveries in India might become cheaper due to a proposed reduction in GST on delivery charges.

This move aligns with the industry's demand for equal treatment with restaurant services.

However, experts warn that while consumers may benefit, e-commerce platforms could face a higher tax burden.

The impact of this decision is yet to be seen as it awaits approval from the GST Council. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The change would apply retrospectively from January 1, 2022

Your online food deliveries in India may cost less soon

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:09 pm Dec 17, 202408:09 pm

What's the story The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will discuss a possible cut in GST on food delivery charges at its 55th meeting on December 21. The existing 18% rate could be slashed to a mere 5% if the Council approves the Fitment Committee's recommendations. The change would apply retrospectively from January 1, 2022. However, e-commerce operators won't get input tax credit (ITC) under the reduced rate.

Industry impact

Proposal aligns with demands for parity in services

The proposal to reduce GST on food delivery charges is in line with the industry's demand to treat e-commerce food delivery services at par with restaurant services. Recently, Zomato was issued a GST notice by Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) authorities in Maharashtra, claiming ₹803 crore for non-payment of GST on delivery charges from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022. If the GST proposal is cleared, Zomato may receive tax relief for last three months of that period.

Expert opinion

Tax reduction may increase burden on e-commerce platforms

Experts have observed that although a 5% GST rate without ITC may appear advantageous for consumers, it could further add to the tax burden of e-commerce platforms. "For some operators, the total tax outgo at 5% without ITC may even exceed what they pay at 18% with ITC," an expert said. The effect of this decision on customers, e-commerce platforms, and the government remains unclear until the proposal is formally approved or rejected by the GST Council.