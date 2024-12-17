Ireland: Meta fined €251M over Facebook's 2018 security breach
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been slapped with a €251 million (around $263 million) fine. The penalty is related to a security breach, which Facebook disclosed in September 2018. The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) issued the fine under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It isn't the biggest GDPR-related fine for Meta, but is notable for a single incident.
Breach affected 29M accounts globally
The security breach in question dates back to July 2017, when Facebook introduced a video upload function with a "View as" feature. A bug in this function allowed unauthorized access to user profiles. Between September 14 and September 28, 2018, unauthorized scripts exploited this vulnerability affecting approximately 29 million accounts worldwide, including around three million in the EU.
Meta fined for inadequate breach notification, data protection
The DPC's enforcement consisted of two decisions: one on Meta's breach notification and another on data protection by design and default. The company was fined €11 million for failing to provide all the information it "could and should have" in its initial breach notification. An additional €240 million fine was levied for violating GDPR principles of data protection by design, as it lacked appropriate measures to protect people's data from unintended processing.
DPC highlights risks of inadequate data protection measures
Graham Doyle, the Deputy Commissioner of the DPC, emphasized the risks of not having proper data protection measures in place. He said such failures could expose sensitive information such as religious or political beliefs. The enforcement decision did not face any objections from peer authorities, unlike the past when DPC's draft decisions were disputed.
Meta responds to the fine
Responding to the penalty, Meta spokesperson Emily Westcott said the company took immediate action to fix the issue and notified affected users and the DPC in a timely manner. She stressed that Meta has "a wide range of industry-leading measures in place to protect people across our platforms." This isn't the first time DPC has fined Meta. In September, it was fined €91 million for another security incident involving plaintext storage of user passwords on its servers.