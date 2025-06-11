Congress expels Digvijaya Singh's brother for derogatory remarks against Rahul
What's the story
The Indian National Congress has expelled Laxman Singh, a former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Madhya Pradesh and brother of senior leader Digvijaya Singh.
The party took this decision on Wednesday after he made "derogatory" remarks against Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra.
The All India Congress Committee's Disciplinary Action Committee recommended his expulsion for "anti-party activities."
Career overview
Laxman Singh's political career
Laxman Singh, a five-time MP and three-time MLA, was first elected to the state legislature in 1990.
He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004 but returned to Congress in 2013.
Singh had triggered a row in April when he called the Congress scion and his brother-in-law "naive," claiming that the country is "suffering the consequences of their immaturity."
Controversial statements
'The country suffers from your immaturity...'
Laxman had also criticized Vadra's statement after the terror attack in Pahalgam, calling it a threat to national security.
"Robert Vadra's statement that the terrorists attacked because they did not allow Muslims to offer namaz on the road is not only irresponsible but also a statement that poses a threat to the security of the country," he said.
Disciplinary action
Congress had issued show-cause notice on May 9
The Congress had issued a show-cause notice to Laxman on May 9 for "your repeated public statements that have caused serious damage to the image and dignity of the Congress."
"It has been further noted that your recent statement has crossed all acceptable limits, particularly the derogatory and disrespectful remarks directed at senior party leadership, including the Honourable Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi," the notice said.