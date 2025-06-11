What's the story

The Kerala High Court has summoned Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navya Haridas.

The BJP leader had lost the November 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll to Gandhi Vadra and is now challenging the election results.

Haridas accused the Congress leader of not disclosing key details during her nomination filing, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct and corrupt practices.