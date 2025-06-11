Priyanka Gandhi summoned by court over petition challenging Wayanad win
What's the story
The Kerala High Court has summoned Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over a petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navya Haridas.
The BJP leader had lost the November 2024 Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll to Gandhi Vadra and is now challenging the election results.
Haridas accused the Congress leader of not disclosing key details during her nomination filing, alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct and corrupt practices.
Legal proceedings
Court scheduled next hearing for August 2025
Justice K Babu of the Kerala High Court admitted the petition after hearing arguments from Haridas's counsel, Advocate Hari Kumar G Nair.
The court then issued a summons to Gandhi Vadra. The matter is scheduled for hearing in August 2025.
In her petition, Haridas alleged that Gandhi Vadra did not disclose several immovable properties owned by her and husband Robert Vadra, along with investments and movable assets held in his name.
Allegations detailed
Haridas's allegations
Haridas alleged that these omissions by Gandhi Vadra constituted suppression of material facts and violated mandatory disclosure norms under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
She further claimed that such suppression misled voters, influencing the electoral outcome through corrupt practices as defined under Section 123 of the Act.
Haridas had earlier moved the Kerala High Court seeking an "annulment of poll," challenging Gandhi Vadra's victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls.
Political response
Congress slams petition
However, the Congress party had earlier criticized Haridas's petition, calling it an act of "cheap publicity."
Congress leader Manish Tiwari had said, "Some people have the habit of doing cheap publicity. One such person is Navya Haridas. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the elections with a margin of 4-5 lakh [votes]."
Gandhi Vadra contested the seat after her brother Rahul Gandhi decided to retain his family bastion of Raebareli, which he won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.