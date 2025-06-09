Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka BJP MLAs to donate salary to victims
What's the story
In a show of solidarity, all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Karnataka will donate one month's salary to the families of those who died in the recent Bengaluru stampede.
The tragic incident took place on June 4, 2025, during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League title win.
The stampede left 11 dead and 56 injured.
Criticism voiced
Ashoka demands accountability from state government
Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, announced the donation decision while demanding accountability from the state government.
He called for a three-day special assembly session to discuss the incident and said a formal request would be sent to both the speaker and the chief minister.
Ashoka slammed the Congress government for allegedly ignoring police warnings and violating safety instructions.
Resignations sought
Resignation of CM, Deputy CM demanded
Ashoka also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
He alleged they continued with the program even after being informed about eight deaths before it started.
The opposition leader also questioned why police officers were suspended after the incident and demanded a judicial probe.
"Three inquiries have been ordered, but it's unclear which one is genuine," he said.
Compensation announced
Siddaramaiah raises compensation for victims' families
In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised compensation for victims' families from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh each.
The stampede was caused by an overwhelming turnout of 2-3 lakh fans at a stadium that can only seat 35,000.
The state government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and promised free medical treatment for those injured.