What's the story

In a show of solidarity, all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Karnataka will donate one month's salary to the families of those who died in the recent Bengaluru stampede.

The tragic incident took place on June 4, 2025, during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Indian Premier League title win.

The stampede left 11 dead and 56 injured.