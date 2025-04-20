BJP MP Dubey labels former CEC Quraishi as 'Muslim Commissioner'
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has faced backlash for comments made against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S.Y. Quraishi.
Dubey had accused the CJI of being responsible for "grih yuddhas" (civil wars) in the country, a statement which has been criticized even within his party.
Responding to Quraishi's criticism of the Waqf Act, Dubey called him "Muslim Commissioner."
Party alignment
Dubey's comments align with BJP general secretary's statement
Dubey defended his comments, saying he was only repeating sentiments of BJP General Secretary (Organization) B L Santhosh on Saturday evening.
Santhosh had earlier criticized Quraishi for his comments on the Waqf Act.
This comes amid a larger controversy over Dubey's criticism of the judiciary.
Act controversy
Quraishi's critique and Santhosh's response
On April 17, Quraishi took to X (formerly Twitter) to raise his concerns regarding the Waqf Act. He called it a "blatantly sinister/evil plan of the government to grab Muslim lands."
In response, Santhosh pointed out how Quraishi once headed the Election Commission of India and made a general remark about democracy surviving despite "characters" like Quraishi.
This has further heated up the existing debate on the Waqf Act.
Party response
Dubey's controversial remarks and BJP's disapproval
Dubey's remarks have created a storm, with the BJP attempting to distance itself from his comments. The party reiterated its respect for the judiciary and rejected Dubey's personal views.
In an interview to The Indian Express, Dubey clarified that these were his own opinions and that he hadn't consulted anyone in the party before voicing them.