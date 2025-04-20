What's the story

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey has faced backlash for comments made against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S.Y. Quraishi.

Dubey had accused the CJI of being responsible for "grih yuddhas" (civil wars) in the country, a statement which has been criticized even within his party.

Responding to Quraishi's criticism of the Waqf Act, Dubey called him "Muslim Commissioner."