Congress slams PM Modi over Manipur violence, calls him 'insensitive'
What's the story
The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over their handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur.
The criticism comes after fresh violence erupted in the state following the arrest of members of the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, accused PM Modi of "abdicating" his responsibility towards Manipur and questioned why he hasn't visited since May 2023, when the ethnic conflict began.
Continued unrest
Pain and distress of people of Manipur continues unabated
Gandhi also slammed PM Modi for not meeting any state representatives or appealing for peace. She said, "This insensitive and irresponsible attitude is extremely unfortunate for any democracy."
Jairam Ramesh, Congress communications in-charge, echoed her sentiments, saying that "the pain, distress, and agony of the people of Manipur continues unabated."
He noted that violence still rages in five districts: Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.
Ongoing violence
Situation in Manipur remains tense
The situation in Manipur continues to remain tense after protests over the arrest of members of the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.
Mobs stormed a police station demanding their release, injuring several people, including journalists.
Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in affected districts as a precautionary measure against further unrest.
Inaction criticized
Law and order has not improved
Ramesh also slammed PM Modi for not meeting political leaders or civil society organizations from Manipur, accusing him of outsourcing state affairs to the Union Home Minister.
He pointed out that despite President's Rule being imposed on February 13, 2025, law and order have not improved. Even the Governor had to travel by helicopter due to safety concerns.
Ramesh went further and criticized PM Modi for frequent foreign travels while ignoring domestic issues like those in Manipur.
Death toll
Violence in Manipur has claimed 258 lives since May 2023
Since May 2023, violence in Manipur has claimed 258 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.
The Congress party continues to demand accountability from the central government as tensions persist in the northeastern state.
Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after former CM N Biren Singh resigned over criticism of his handling of ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos.