What's the story

The Congress party has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over their handling of the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The criticism comes after fresh violence erupted in the state following the arrest of members of the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary, accused PM Modi of "abdicating" his responsibility towards Manipur and questioned why he hasn't visited since May 2023, when the ethnic conflict began.