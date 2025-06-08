What's the story

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics, claiming she is trying to turn the state into a "Greater Bangladesh."

Majumdar made these allegations on the social media platform X, saying Banerjee is willing to do anything to stay in power.

He alleged this desperation has led to serious consequences for the state.