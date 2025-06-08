Bengal BJP accuses Mamata of 'appeasement politics'
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasement politics, claiming she is trying to turn the state into a "Greater Bangladesh."
Majumdar made these allegations on the social media platform X, saying Banerjee is willing to do anything to stay in power.
He alleged this desperation has led to serious consequences for the state.
BJP shares visuals of blood on streets
Majumdar also shared visuals of streets allegedly turned red and municipal tap water mixed with blood after a "particular religious festival."
Although he did not name the festival, his comments seem to refer to Eid-ul-Adha, celebrated on June 7.
The BJP's official X handle also posted images from Kolkata's Chowringhee area, Ward 44, allegedly showing streets turned into "rivers of blood."
When the Chief Minister of the state herself becomes desperate to turn West Bengal into a ‘Greater Bangladesh’ in order to cling to power through appeasement, the consequences are deeply alarming.— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 8, 2025
The images emerging from Kolkata after a particular religious festival was… pic.twitter.com/PEII8AWIoq
Party demands action against 'anti-Bengal sarkar'
The party slammed the administration for not making arrangements or designating places for such activities, raising public safety concerns.
They alleged people had to walk through blood-soaked roads, risking infections and diseases.
The BJP also accused the administration of being silent during these events and called for action against what they termed an "anti-Bengal Sarkar," alleging Banerjee has stopped being a democratic leader.
Ongoing tensions over communal issues in Bengal
The saffron party accused her of selective governance and dangerous silence on issues affecting Bengali Hindus.
The BJP's allegations come amid ongoing tensions over communal issues in West Bengal, with the party often accusing Banerjee's government of appeasing minority communities at the expense of others.
"Every effort is now being made at the highest level to gradually turn West Bengal into a killing field for Bengali Hindus," Majumdar wrote.