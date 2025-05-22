'Jab sindoor...barood ban jata hai': Modi mounts attack on Pakistan
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Deshnoke, Rajasthan's Bikaner, where he spoke about "Operation Sindoor."
He said the operation has sent a strong message to the enemies of India and the world.
"Duniya bhar ne dekh liya jab sindoor barood ban jata hai tab natija kya hota hai," he said.
After the attack, "we entered their houses and attacked...them on their chests... This is the policy...to destroy the fangs of terrorism...This is new India," he said.
Attack aftermath
Modi recalls Pahalgam attack, vows national unity
PM Modi also said the bullets fired at these terrorists "pierced through the hearts of all 140 crore citizens of the nation."
The PM emphasized that every citizen pledged to unite and give a befitting response to terrorism.
"Those who set out to wipe off the sindoor have been buried in the soil. Those who shed India's blood have paid for every drop...And those who took pride in their weapons now lie buried beneath their own rubble," he said.
Twitter Post
Operation Sindoor has decided 3 formulas to fight terrorism
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Addressing a public rally in Deshnoke, Bikaner, PM Modi says, "... Operation Sindoor has decided three formulas to fight terrorism. First, if there is a terror attack in India, then they will get a befitting reply. Our forces will decide the time, method and… pic.twitter.com/vAzsxBHGF3— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2025
Inauguration details
Modi inaugurates redeveloped railway station, flags-off train
PM Modi was in Bikaner to inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnok railway station.
The station is inspired by temple architecture to cater to pilgrims visiting the nearby Karni Mata temple.
The station was redeveloped at a cost of ₹14.18 crore.
He also flagged off the Bikaner-Mumbai Express from this newly developed station.
National development
Modi's virtual inauguration of 'Amrit Stations'
Apart from local projects, PM Modi virtually inaugurated 103 redeveloped "Amrit Stations" across 86 districts in 18 states and Union territories. These stations were built at a cost of ₹1,100 crore.
Modi also announced the launch of projects exceeding ₹26,000 crore.
The projects cover railways, roads, power, water supply, and renewable energy, demonstrating the Centre's commitment to infrastructure and economic growth in Rajasthan and elsewhere.