Punjab and Haryana High Court receives bomb threat; work suspended
May 22, 2025 12:59 pm
What's the story
The Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh was evacuated on Thursday after a bomb threat was received.
The Quick Reaction Team (QRT), bomb disposal squad, and local police were called to the scene. They immediately started evacuating the building as a precautionary measure.
Court officials were ordered to clear all courtrooms without delay.
Safety notice
High Court Bar Association issues alert to members
The High Court Bar Association (HCBA) also issued an alert to its members after the bomb threat.
HCBA Secretary Gagandeep Jammu advised all members to "stay alert" and report any suspicious or unattended objects on the premises immediately.
The Bar Association confirmed that court proceedings would resume after lunch at 2:00pm.