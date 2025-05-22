Pakistan PM Sharif hopes for talks with Modi in Saudi
What's the story
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed Saudi Arabia as a neutral venue for talks with India, Pakistani media reported.
He said that while China could be an option, it was not neutral enough, as India would never agree to it.
His comments came after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate between the two nations, although the ceasefire was reached bilaterally between India and Pakistan.
Ceasefire details
India-Pakistan ceasefire reached after intense conflict
The two neighbors agreed to a ceasefire on May 10, ending four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.
According to India's External Affairs Minister S jaishankar it was the Pakistani army that first sent a message that they were ready to stop firing, "and we responded accordingly."
The conflict was triggered by the attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and was blamed on Pakistan-based terrorists by India.
Discussion topics
Pakistan's proposed discussion points and India's stance
Sharif has said that any future dialogue with India will focus on Kashmir, water, trade, and terrorism.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ruled out such discussions.
He said there would be "no trade or talks with Pakistan" and added that Pakistan would have to pay a high cost for every terrorist attack.
"Pakistan will not get...single drop of water that belongs to India. Playing with the blood of Indians will cost Pakistan dearly," he stated in Bikaner on Thursday.
Modi
India and Pakistan are not equal: Modi
Modi emphasized that "India and Pakistan are not equal" and that any future dialogue would be held only on "the issue of terrorism and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and nothing more."
In a strong-worded remark, Modi also called out Pakistan's approach to terrorism, saying, "Pakistan incubates terrorists, and India will give a befitting reply. The time and methods will be decided by our armed forces."