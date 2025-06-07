WTC final: Nathan Lyon wary of South Africa's quality batting
What's the story
As Australia gear up for the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa, Nathan Lyon has expressed his concerns over the latter's formidable batting line-up.
The match is set to take place at Lord's on June 11.
Despite Australia's experience from their last WTC final, Lyon knows that anything can happen in a one-off Test match.
Caution
Lyon acknowledges experience of Australian players
Lyon acknowledged the experience of players who have won multiple World Cups and the last WTC final.
However, he also stressed on the unpredictability of a one-off Test match.
"South Africa have got some world-class batters and obviously they've got some unbelievable bowlers there as well so it's going to be a good challenge," he said at Australia's training in Beckenham on Thursday.
Anticipation
South Africa boast quality batters, says Lyon
South African opener Ryan Rickelton is in top form, having scored a massive 259 in his last red-ball match.
Captain Temba Bavuma and veteran David Bedingham also scored over 600 runs during the WTC cycle.
Lyon, who has faced South African greats like AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis, acknowledged their quality players such as Aiden Markram and Rickelton at the top of the order.
Preparation
I haven't stopped training since end of Sri Lanka tour
Despite not playing a competitive match since Australia's last Test victory in Sri Lanka in early February, Lyon is fit and ready for the highly-anticipated contest.
"I had a little break after Sri Lanka to try and get my hip right and now that's all good to go," he said.
"I honestly haven't stopped training since the end of Sri Lanka."
Stats
Most wickets in WTC history
Earlier this year, Lyon became first-ever spinner and second bowler overall, after teammate Pat Cummins, to complete 200 wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC) history.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has played 50 WTC matches for Australia, claiming 210 scalps at 26.85.
This makes him the highest wicket-taker in WTC history.
He owns 10 fifers and three ten-wicket match-hauls in the championship.