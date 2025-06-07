What's the story

Jos Buttler's explosive innings of 96 off just 59 balls led England to a comfortable 21-run victory over West Indies in the first T20I.

The match took place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Buttler's knock was a mix of innovative and traditional strokes, including six fours and four sixes.

He narrowly missed out on a century but helped his side finish at 188/6.

En route to his knock, Buttler completed 600 T20I runs vs WI.