No family visitations, no friends: Sonam Raghuvanshi's prison life   

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon, has spent a month in Shillong jail. Since her arrest, no one has visited her, nor has she expressed remorse for her actions, NDTV reported. She is the second woman prisoner at the facility charged with murder. The jail houses 496 inmates, including 20 women.

Prison adaptation Sonam follows manual, doesn't discuss replaced with inmates The report also said that Sonam has adjusted to prison life and gets along with other women inmates. However, she doesn't discuss her crime or personal life with them. She is being monitored through CCTV cameras and wakes up at the same time every morning, following the jail manual. Although not given any special tasks yet, NDTV sources say she will be taught sewing as part of skill development work.

Family allegations Vipin alleges Sonam's family is trying for bail Meanwhile, Raja's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi has alleged that Sonam's family has spoken to her four times since her arrest. He accused Sonam's brother Govind of pretending to be sympathetic while helping his sister. Vipin claimed, "I believe Sonam and Govind have been talking for the past four weeks. The entire family is in on it. They've hired a lawyer and are actively trying for bail."

Justice demand Raja, Sonam went missing during honeymoon; body found June 2 Govind had previously condemned Sonam's actions and supported Raja's family in their quest for justice. He said earlier, "If she is found guilty, she should be given the death penalty." The families had last come together during Raja's last rites, where Govind was seen standing alongside the victim's family. "I have come with Raja's family to perform his last rites... they are like my brother's family," he said at the time.