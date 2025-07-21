Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Ben Curran to feature in NZ Tests
What's the story
Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The team sees the return of Sikandar Raza and Ben Curran, who missed the previous series against South Africa. Notably, Raza had opted to participate in Major League Cricket (MLC) instead of playing the Test series that saw the Proteas tame Zimbabwe 2-0.
Squad changes
Four changes from previous series
While Raza was away on MLC duties, Curran missed the South Africa Test series due to a hand fracture. However, he has now made a full recovery and is back in the squad. Along with Raza and Curran, the likes of Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni have also been included in the squad for the New Zealand Test series. The four players who have missed out are Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere, and Kundai Matigimu.
Zimbabwe squad for NZ Test series
Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, and Sean Williams.
Dates, venue, and stats
The two-match Test series will begin on July 30. The 2nd Test would start over a week later, on August 7. Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the two fixtures. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in 17 Tests, with Zimbabwe yet to win.