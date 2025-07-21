Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, Ben Curran to feature in NZ Tests

Squad changes

Four changes from previous series

While Raza was away on MLC duties, Curran missed the South Africa Test series due to a hand fracture. However, he has now made a full recovery and is back in the squad. Along with Raza and Curran, the likes of Roy Kaia and Tanunurwa Makoni have also been included in the squad for the New Zealand Test series. The four players who have missed out are Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Prince Masvaure, Wessly Madhevere, and Kundai Matigimu.