Rassie van der Dussen to lead South Africa in T20Is

Star batter Rassie van der Dussen has been appointed as the captain of a new-look South African squad for the impending T20I tri-series in Harare. The tournament will also involve New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Van der Dussen's appointment comes as regular skipper Aiden Markram and some other senior players have been rested for workload management purposes. Besides, Heinrich Klaasen has retired from international cricket.

Team composition A blend of youth and experience in the squad The squad for the tri-series includes a number of uncapped players, including exciting young opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He was the leading run-scorer in this year's SA20 and has now been given his maiden call-up. Corbin Bosch, who has already played ODIs and Tests, will make his T20I debut. Other uncapped players include Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy.

Squad reinforcements Return of Burger, Coetzee, and Brevis The South African squad for the tri-series has also been strengthened by the return of fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee. They will have Lungi Ngidi by their side. Both pacers, with a history of injuries, are currently playing in Major League Cricket. Dewald Brevis, who hasn't played for South Africa in a while, is also set to make his comeback in this series. Brevis had an impressive stint with Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Information SA's squad for tri-series SA squad: Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Andile Simelane.