Rassie van der Dussen to lead South Africa in T20Is
What's the story
Star batter Rassie van der Dussen has been appointed as the captain of a new-look South African squad for the impending T20I tri-series in Harare. The tournament will also involve New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Van der Dussen's appointment comes as regular skipper Aiden Markram and some other senior players have been rested for workload management purposes. Besides, Heinrich Klaasen has retired from international cricket.
Team composition
A blend of youth and experience in the squad
The squad for the tri-series includes a number of uncapped players, including exciting young opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius. He was the leading run-scorer in this year's SA20 and has now been given his maiden call-up. Corbin Bosch, who has already played ODIs and Tests, will make his T20I debut. Other uncapped players include Rubin Hermann and Senuran Muthusamy.
Squad reinforcements
Return of Burger, Coetzee, and Brevis
The South African squad for the tri-series has also been strengthened by the return of fast bowlers Nandre Burger and Gerald Coetzee. They will have Lungi Ngidi by their side. Both pacers, with a history of injuries, are currently playing in Major League Cricket. Dewald Brevis, who hasn't played for South Africa in a while, is also set to make his comeback in this series. Brevis had an impressive stint with Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Information
SA's squad for tri-series
SA squad: Rassie van der Dussen (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and Andile Simelane.
Information
Schedule of tri-series
As per the schedule, South Africa, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe will clash in the T20I tri-series between July 14 and 26. All matches, including the final, will be held at the Harare Sports Club.