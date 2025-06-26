Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka, Gauff lead list of seeded women 

Aryna Sabalenka has been confirmed as the top women's singles seed for the upcoming 2025 Wimbledon Championships. This will be her second consecutive major as the top seed, having held the WTA world number one ranking since October last year. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek , a five-time Grand Slam champion, will be seeded eighth at this year's tournament—the lowest position she has occupied since 2021.

Rising stars Gauff, Pegula, Paolini among top 4 seeds Coco Gauff, the reigning French Open champion, will be seeded second at 2025 Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula has been given the third seed. She has this position for the fifth time at a Grand Slam, as per Tennis365.com. Jasmine Paolini, the 2024 Wimbledon runner-up, returns as the fourth seed this year. She lost the final to Barbora Krejcikova, in three sets.

Notable mentions What about defending champion Krejcikova? Barbora Krejcikova, the reigning Wimbledon champion, is not in the top 10. She will be seeded 17th at 2025 Wimbledon. Last year, Krejcikova became the seventh woman in the Open Era to win the singles finals at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros, joining Billie Jean King, Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Ashleigh Barty. However, Krejcikova has failed to go past the second round at majors ever since.

Information List of women's seeded players List of women's seeded players at 2025 Wimbledon (Top 10): Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Zheng Qinwen, Madison Keys, Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek, Emma Navarro, and Paula Badosa.