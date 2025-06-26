Wimbledon 2025: Sinner, Alcaraz lead list of seeded men

The men's singles seeds have been announced for the 2025 Wimbledon Championships . World number one Jannik Sinner will be the top seed, continuing his streak of consecutive Grand Slams at the summit since June 2024. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has been seeded second, while Alexander Zverev and Jack Draper have been given third and fourth seeds, respectively. Alcaraz is set to enter as the defending champion, having won the 2024 and 2023 editions.

Djokovic What about Djokovic? Serbian ace Novak Djokovic will be the sixth seed at 2025 Wimbledon. As per Tennis365.com, this will be the Serb's lowest Wimbledon seeding since 2018. Djokovic is vying for his eighth Wimbledon title, which will tie him with legend Roger Federer. The former, who is 97-12 at Wimbledon, could become the second man in the Open Era with 100 such wins.

Seeding highlights Other notable seeded players In another development, Draper has secured his first-ever top-four Grand Slam seeding. Notably, he is the highest-seeded Brit at Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2017. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev follows Sinner and Alcaraz at number three. Taylor Fritz is above Djokovic at fifth place, with Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Ben Shelton following the Serb.

Men's seeds Full list of men's seeded players List of men's seeded players at 2025 Wimbledon (Top 10): Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev, and Ben Shelton.

Alcaraz Alcaraz is the defending champion Alcaraz thumped Djokovic in the second successive year to win the 2024 Wimbledon title. In a rematch of the 2023 final, Alcaraz won in straight sets this time. At 21 years and 70 days, the Spaniard became the youngest man in the Open Era to win the French Open and Wimbledon titles in the same season, also known as the Channel Slam.