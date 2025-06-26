Why Usman Khawaja refused interview with Australian radio station SEN

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja recently refused an interview with the Australian sports radio station, SEN. The refusal came after the first day's play of Australia's ongoing Test against West Indies in Barbados. Khawaja's decision comes four months after SEN sacked journalist Peter Lalor for his outspoken support of Palestinians. The Australian opener earlier slammed the the broadcaster for terminating Lalor's services.

Personal beliefs Khawaja's stance on Gaza Khawaja has been vocal about his opposition to the deaths of Gazan civilians amid Israel's military assault. The Australian opener had earlier clashed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his desire to display "peace messages" on his playing equipment during the 2023 Perth Test against Pakistan. However, the ICC deemed such displays as "political," despite their vagueness and general applicability.

Controversial decision Why Lalor was sacked Lalor, who was part of SEN's cricket commentary team for years, had his freelance job canceled during Australia's tour of Sri Lanka in February. This came after he posted pro-Palestinian messages on social media. SEN chief Craig Hutchison said Lalor's actions were distressing to Jewish Australians. In response, Lalor wrote, "I have friends who are frightened and have heard the fear in their voices during conversations. It is an awful situation. But so is Gaza."

Public statement Khawaja's public support for Lalor Khawaja publicly criticized SEN's decision to fire Lalor. He wrote on social media, "Standing up for the people of Gaza is not antisemitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia, but everything to do with the Israeli government and their deplorable actions." He added that his stance was about justice and human rights, not hatred toward any community.