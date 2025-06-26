India's Suryakumar Yadav undergoes sports hernia surgery: Details here

Suryakumar Yadav , Team India's T20I skipper, has undergone a successful sports hernia surgery in Munich, Germany. The 34-year-old cricketer took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He wrote, "Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery."

Recovery timeline Third surgery in three years Suryakumar traveled to the UK after his stint in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) and Mumbai Premier League. He met a consult a specialist for sports hernia surgery. This is his third surgery in three years, having previously undergone ankle surgery in 2023 and sports hernia surgery in 2024. After a two-week recovery period, SKY will rehabilitate at the BCCI Centre for Excellence in Bengaluru.

IPL success Stellar IPL 2025 season Suryakumar had stellar season for MI in IPL 2025. In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries. He became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings, the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament. He was later adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP).