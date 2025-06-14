WTC final: Rain threatens Lord's as SA seek historic title
What's the story
The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's is under the threat of rain on June 14.
This has raised concerns, especially for South Africa, who are just 69 runs away from winning their first ICC trophy in a long time.
Weather reports suggest that rain could be the biggest hurdle for the Proteas on a day that could otherwise bring redemption to a cricketing nation starved of global glory.
Forecast details
Weather report for June 14
AccuWeather predicts a warm morning with "sunny periods and a passing shower."
The first session has a 55% chance of rain, along with 60% cloud cover and wind gusts up to 48km/h.
A yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued from Friday evening to Saturday morning.
These conditions are different from the dry and favorable weather observed on June 13, which could pose challenges for South Africa's pursuit of victory.
Match progress
South Africa fight back after Australia's tail-enders shine
The Proteas ended Day 3 at 213/2, chasing a target of 282 runs.
This was thanks to a resilient and courageous 143-run partnership between centurion Aiden Markram and captain Temba Bavuma.
Despite Australia's tail-enders Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood putting up a record 10th-wicket stand to take their team to a challenging total, South Africa fought back with Markram's defiant century and Bavuma's pain-defying half-century after suffering an apparent hamstring pull.
Title chase
SA need just 69 runs for victory
With just 69 runs needed on Day 4 and eight wickets in hand, South Africa is on the verge of making history.
However, the threat of rain looms over Lord's like a cloud over their dreams.
The Proteas will have to hope for clear skies if they are to end their ICC title drought.
Notably, their last ICC title came way back in 1998 when they won the Knock-out Trophy, now known as the Champions Trophy.