Why China urged local firms to avoid NVIDIA's H20 chips

Chinese authorities have advised local companies to steer clear of NVIDIA 's H20 chips, especially for government-related work. The guidance is part of a broader effort by Beijing to bolster its domestic chip industry and reduce reliance on foreign technology. The move could further complicate NVIDIA's attempts to recover billions in lost revenue from China sales.

Broader impact AMD also affected by the restrictions The Chinese government's guidance also applies to AI accelerators made by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). However, it is unclear if any notices specifically mentioned AMD's MI308 chip. This wider net of restrictions could have a significant impact on the sales as well as distribution of these advanced technologies in China.

Questions raised Beijing's letters to companies included questions on security concerns Some of the letters from Beijing to companies included queries about their preference for NVIDIA H20 chips over local alternatives, if it was a necessary choice, and if they had encountered any security issues with NVIDIA hardware. These questions highlight China's concerns over foreign technology and its potential impact on national security.

Security concerns China's state media has raised doubts about H20 processors China's state media has questioned the security and reliability of H20 chips, a claim NVIDIA has repeatedly denied. The tech giant claims that its products have no "backdoors" that would allow remote access or control.