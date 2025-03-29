NZ's Muhammad Abbas blasts fastest fifty on ODI debut: Stats
What's the story
Lahore-born all-rounder Muhammad Arslan Abbas made an explosive international debut for New Zealand against his home country Pakistan at Napier's McLean Park.
Despite batting at number six and following a century from Mark Chapman and a significant 76 from Daryl Mitchell, the 21-year-old etched his name in the record books in the opening ODI.
He scored a half-century in just 24 balls on his ODI debut, setting the record for the fastest half-century on Men's ODI debut.
Record-breaking feat
Abbas breaks Krunal Pandya's record
Abbas's record-breaking performance eclipsed the previous record of India's all-rounder Krunal Pandya and West Indies's Alick Athanaze.
While Pandya had scored a 26-ball half-century on his debut against England five years ago, Athanaze also took as many deliveries to get to his fifty versus UAE in 2023.
Abbas's achievement adds another feather to his cap as he continues to make waves in the world of cricket at such a young age.
Background
Early life and cricketing journey of Muhammad Abbas
Born in November 2003, Abbas comes from a cricketing family.
His father Azhar Abbas was also a First-Class cricketer in Pakistan, who played for teams such as Peshawar and the Pakistan Railways.
After moving to New Zealand in the mid-2000s, Azhar played for Wellington and Auckland toward the end of his career.
He is now an assistant coach for the Wellington Firebirds.
Rising star
Abbas's journey to international cricket
Abbas's rise in cricket was aided by the unavailability of a few New Zealand all-rounders due to their IPL commitments. This resulted in his maiden call-up to the ODI squad.
In his debut match, he displayed his prowess by hitting three fours and as many sixes en route to his 26-ball 52.
Playing his 16th List A match, he has raced to 506 runs at 34-plus. This was his sixth half-century (100: 1).
Summary
NZ posted a massive total
The Kiwis were reduced to 50/3 while batting first when Chapman and Mitchell steadied the ship with a vital partnership.
Having added 199 runs for the fourth wicket, they recorded the highest partnership for New Zealand against Pakistan in ODI cricket.
While Chapman made a breathtaking 132, Mitchell contributed with 76 runs. Abbas's late blitz meant New Zealand recorded their second-highest total at home against Pakistan, with 344/9.
Irfan Khan took three wickets for Pakistan.