What's the story

Lahore-born all-rounder Muhammad Arslan Abbas made an explosive international debut for New Zealand against his home country Pakistan at Napier's McLean Park.

Despite batting at number six and following a century from Mark Chapman and a significant 76 from Daryl Mitchell, the 21-year-old etched his name in the record books in the opening ODI.

He scored a half-century in just 24 balls on his ODI debut, setting the record for the fastest half-century on Men's ODI debut.