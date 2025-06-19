Zimbabwe announce Test squad for South Africa series: Details here
Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.
However, the team will be without some key players such as Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, and Sikandar Raza.
While Curran and Ngarava are missing due to injuries, Raza is unavailable due to his franchise commitments with Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC).
Player replacements
Injuries to Curran and Ngarava open doors for Matigimu
Curran will miss the tour due to a fractured finger, while Ngarava is out with a lower back injury.
Curran was injured during a match against South Africa earlier this month, while Ngarava sustained his injury during last month's Test against England.
The absence of these players has opened up opportunities for uncapped fast-bowler Kundai Matigimu and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who returns after featuring in the Bangladesh Test series in April.
Squad additions
Gwandu returns from injury; Masvaure, Kaitano added
The Zimbabwe squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa has been bolstered by the return of Trevor Gwandu from a groin injury.
Prince Masvaure and Takudzwanashe Kaitano have also been added to strengthen the top-order batting.
The squad will be captained by Craig Ervine, with Sean Williams and Brian Bennett also providing stability in the batting order.
The Zimbabwe squad also includes fast-bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who will lead the pace attack.
Squad details
Here's the series and squad details
The first Test against South Africa will be played from June 28 to July 2, while the second match is scheduled from July 6 to July 10. Both games will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.
SA
South Africa's squad for Zimbabwe Tests
Earlier this month, South Africa announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.
The team will be led by Temba Bavuma and includes five uncapped players: Dewald Brevis, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, Prenelan Subrayen, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
SA squad for ZIM Tests: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.