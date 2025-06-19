What's the story

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa.

However, the team will be without some key players such as Richard Ngarava, Ben Curran, and Sikandar Raza.

While Curran and Ngarava are missing due to injuries, Raza is unavailable due to his franchise commitments with Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC).

