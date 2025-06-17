ICC to sanction four-day Tests for smaller nations: Details here
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to sanction four-day Test matches for smaller cricketing nations for the 2027-29 World Test Championship cycle.
However, major cricketing powers like India, Australia, and England will be allowed to continue playing traditional five-day matches.
The decision aims to enable these smaller nations to host more matches within a shorter period, thus facilitating more frequent international cricket.
ICC chair's stance
Jay Shah backs four-day Tests
As per The Guardian, ICC chair Jay Shah has "expressed his support for four-day Tests, with the intention of sanctioning them in time for the 2027-29 WTC cycle."
The move is intended to allow smaller nations to play more matches.
Notably, Zimbabwe recently played a one-off four-day Test against England at Trent Bridge. The match ended in five sessions as the hosts won by an innings.
Retained format
Big 3 to continue playing five-day matches
Despite the ICC's proposal, powerhouses like England, Australia, and India will be allowed to play five-day Test matches.
This includes iconic tournaments such as The Ashes (England vs Australia), the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India vs Australia), and the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (India vs England).
The first iteration of this trophy will begin with a Test match between England and India at Headingley.
Benefits
Why four-day Tests?
As per ESPNcricinfo, the ICC first approved four-day matches for bilateral Test series in 2017.
Notably, with four-day cricket, an entire three-Test series could be completed in less than three weeks.
The playing hours include an enhanced daily overs limit of 98 from the usual 90 in a five-day Test and a modified follow-on margin of 150 runs from the regular 200-run mark.
Current format
WTC 2025-27: A look at upcoming series
As of now, the 2025-27 World Test Championship continues with the existing five-day games.
The incumbent cycle has already started with Sri Lanka hosting Bangladesh in a two-Test series.
A total of 27 Test series are set to be played among nine countries. Out of these, 17 will be two-match series while six series will have three matches each.
Information
History of Test cricket
It is worth noting that early Test matches, before the 1900s, often lasted three to four days, though some were played without time limits. Six-day Tests were eventually introduced, particularly in the mid-20th century, to allow more playing time. Until the 1980s, it was common practice to include a "Rest Day" during a Test match, usually after the third day's play.