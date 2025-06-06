South Africa announce squad for Zimbabwe Tests: Presenting key details
What's the story
South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.
The team will be led by Temba Bavuma and includes five uncapped players: Dewald Brevis, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, Prenelan Subrayen, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
The matches are scheduled to take place in Bulawayo. The first Test starts from June 28 and the 2nd and final Test will begin from July 6 onward.
Team composition
Senior players rested for the Zimbabwe series
The squad for the Zimbabwe series has been finalized with senior Test players rested. This includes Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada.
The upcoming two-match Test series will be an opportunity for Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, and Prenelan Subrayen to make their Test debuts.
Young talent
Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius?
The 19-year-old batting sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius is part of South Africa's squad for the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.
He has only played six First-Class matches but has already made a name for himself with three centuries in his first five games, including one in the domestic red-ball final. He owns 459 runs with three tons and a fifty.
His average in this format is an impressive 65.57, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Recognition
Brevis set to make his Test debut
Dewald Brevis, who was part of the Test squad to Bangladesh last year but didn't play, has been rewarded for his consistency in domestic First-Class cricket.
He was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 573 runs in 12 innings at an average of 47.75.
Brevis is now set to make his Test debut against Zimbabwe later this month.
Coach's comment
Coach Conrad on Brevis's growth
South Africa coach Shukri Conrad praised Dewald Brevis for his growth over the past year.
"He's shown real growth and maturity in the longer format, and it's encouraging to see him evolving into a more complete cricketer," said Conrad.
The other uncapped players have also impressed domestically with their performances in first-class cricket.
Player returns
Zubayr Hamza's return uncertain; Coetzee, Burger, Williams miss out
The series also marks a potential return for batter Zubayr Hamza, who played eight Tests between 2019 and 2024.
However, three of South Africa's pacers - Gerald Coetzee (groin injury), Nandre Burger (lower back stress fracture), and Lizaad Williams (knee surgery) - will have to wait their turn.
Kwena Maphaka, who made his debut in the Newlands Test against Pakistan earlier this year, will team up with Lungi Ngidi in the pace department.
Future prospects
Anrich Nortje unlikely to play Tests
Anrich Nortje, who was in line to play Tests last summer but turned down a central contract, isn't part of the Test squad.
He has been battling hip and back issues and broke his toe last December.
However, he is expected to be included in the T20I squad for a tri-series in Zimbabwe after the Tests.
The South Africa squad includes Bavuma, David Bedingham, and Matthew Breetzke among others.
Information
Here's the South Africa squad
SA squad for ZIM Tests: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.