What's the story

South Africa have announced their squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

The team will be led by Temba Bavuma and includes five uncapped players: Dewald Brevis, Lesego Senokwane, Codi Yusuf, Prenelan Subrayen, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius.

The matches are scheduled to take place in Bulawayo. The first Test starts from June 28 and the 2nd and final Test will begin from July 6 onward.