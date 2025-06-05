What's the story

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who served as a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, is likely to part ways with the franchise.

The team finished seventh on the points table after winning just six of their 14 league matches.

According to Cricbuzz, Zaheer's one-year contract is up for renewal and sources indicate it would be surprising if he were retained.