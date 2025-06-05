IPL: Will LSG retain Zaheer Khan as mentor?
What's the story
Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan, who served as a mentor for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025, is likely to part ways with the franchise.
The team finished seventh on the points table after winning just six of their 14 league matches.
According to Cricbuzz, Zaheer's one-year contract is up for renewal and sources indicate it would be surprising if he were retained.
Contract concerns
How Zaheer and Langer worked together remains unclear
Zaheer was brought on board as a mentor ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auctions. He worked alongside head coach Justin Langer, whose contract is also up for renewal.
However, the duo's coordination during the season remains unclear.
There seems to be dissatisfaction within both the squad and management, with more focus on Zaheer than Langer at this point.
Performance review
Goenka's thoughts on contract renewal
LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is known for his passion for cricket and IPL prospects. However, the team has failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.
While Zaheer can't be held accountable for the 2024 season, management isn't happy with this year's performance either.
This could further jeopardize his chances of contract renewal with LSG.
Strategic impact
Relationship with Pant could save Zaheer
Zaheer shares a strong professional relationship with LSG captain Rishabh Pant.
However, Pant's performance as a captain and batsman in IPL 2025 has been disappointing. He scored one century and one fifty but both times his team lost in close finishes.
While the mentor can't be blamed for the captain's poor show, it was Zaheer who defined the team's strategy and philosophy for this season.