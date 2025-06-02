IPL: A look at highest successful run-chases in IPL playoffs
What's the story
Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, recording the highest successful run-chase in IPL playoff history, as per ESPNcricinfo. Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock with due support from Nehal Wadhera.
Have a look at the highest targets chased down in the IPL playoffs/knockouts.
#1
PBKS: 204 vs MI, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
Chasing 204, PBKS suffered an early blow in the form of Prabhsimran Singh (6).
Priyansh Arya (20) and Josh Inglis (38) propelled them past 50 in the Powerplay thereafter. However, PBKS were down to 72/3 with the duo's dismissals.
Iyer and Wadhera paired up to get PBKS past 150. Although the latter departed, Iyer's unbeaten 87* did it for PBKS.
#2
KKR: 200 vs PBKS, IPL 2014 final
In 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders claimed their second IPL title after beating Punjab Kings in the final in Bengaluru.
KKR chased down 200 on the back of Manish Pandey's incredible 94 (50). Piyush Chawla added the finishing touches in the final over.
This defied a innings-defining ton from PBKS's Wriddhiman Saha.
To date, this is the highest successful run-chase in an IPL final.
#3
KKR: 191 vs CSK, IPL 2012 final
KKR's maiden IPL title came back in 2012 under Gautam Gambhir.
They defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
The Knight Riders chased down 191 in yet another final-over thriller.
KKR were powered by a 136-run partnership between Manvinder Bisla (89) and Jacques Kallis (69).
Shakib Al Hasan (11*) and Manoj Tiwary (9*) returned unbeaten.