What's the story

Punjab Kings reached the IPL 2025 final after beating Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Kings won Qualifier 2 by chasing down 204, recording the highest successful run-chase in IPL playoff history, as per ESPNcricinfo. Shreyas Iyer played a captain's knock with due support from Nehal Wadhera.

Have a look at the highest targets chased down in the IPL playoffs/knockouts.