MI's Suryakumar Yadav bagged these records in IPL 2025
What's the story
Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the 2025 Indian Premier League season after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Despite the defeat, Suryakumar Yadav's stellar performance stood out as he emerged as the highest run-scorer for MI.
In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.
Here are the records he attained.
Runs
Only player with 700 runs for MI in a season
During Qualifier 2, Suryakumar became the first player with 700 runs for MI in an IPL season.
Suryakumar earlier broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who held the most runs for MI in an IPL season.
The latter hammered 618 runs from 15 games at an average of 47.53 in 2010, as MI finished as the runners-up.
Information
First MI player with this feat
Earlier this season, Suryakumar became the first-ever MI player to have scored 600-plus runs in multiple seasons. In 2023, SKY ended up scoring 605 runs from 16 matches at a staggering strike rate of 181.13. He hammered a ton and 5 half-centuries.
Non-opener
Most runs as non-opener in a season
After scoring 44 runs in Qualifier 2, Suryakumar became the highest run-scorer in a single IPL edition as a non-opener.
He surpassed former Royal Challengers Bangaluru batter AB de Villiers who had scored 691 runs in IPL 2016.
Notably, Rishabh Pant (684 runs in 2018) is the only other non-opener with 650-plus runs in a season.
Information
Most scores of 25+ runs
It is worth noting that Suryakumar scored 25+ runs in all 16 innings (IPL 2025), the most such scores for a batter in a T20 tournament. He had surpassed South Africa's Temba Bavuma (13) on this elite list.
Milestone
Third-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs (by balls)
In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Suryakumar completed 4,000 runs in the IPL. He became the 17th player with this feat.
As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar became the third-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs in terms of balls. He took 2,714 deliveries for the same.
SKY is only behind Chris Gayle (2,653 balls) and de Villiers (2,658) on this list.