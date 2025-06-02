What's the story

Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the 2025 Indian Premier League season after losing to Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Despite the defeat, Suryakumar Yadav's stellar performance stood out as he emerged as the highest run-scorer for MI.

In 16 matches, he scored a whopping 717 runs at an average of 65.18 and a strike rate of 167.91, including five half-centuries.

Here are the records he attained.