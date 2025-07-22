Over 200 complaints lodged by residents during Kanwar Yatra

The ongoing Kanwar Yatra in Delhi has resulted in major disruptions, with over 200 complaints lodged by residents across various districts. The complaints mainly pertain to loud music, traffic violations, and sleepless nights. The affected areas include South, South East, East, and South West Delhi, where pilgrims are traveling with trucks fitted with loud sound systems.

Public outcry Residents in areas like New Friends Colony, Greater Kailash-II Residents of New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, and Ashram have been particularly affected by the noise. Chitra Jain, president of the New Friends Colony Residents' Welfare Association, said, "The constant noise was unbearable." She added that "students trying to study are disturbed" and "it's a big issue for senior citizens." Similar concerns were raised in Greater Kailash-II, where RWA president Sanjay Rana spoke about late-night disturbances caused by loud music from trucks.

Law enforcement response Delhi Police confirm complaints pouring in since Friday Delhi Police confirmed the complaints have been pouring in since Friday, with some areas witnessing nearly 10 complaints daily. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said they have deployed around 200 officers in each shift and are monitoring at least 21 Kanwar camps round-the-clock. In East Delhi, over 1,000 personnel are patrolling major highways and arterial roads to address complaints related to noise disturbances and traffic violations.