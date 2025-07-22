Over 200 complaints lodged by residents during Kanwar Yatra
What's the story
The ongoing Kanwar Yatra in Delhi has resulted in major disruptions, with over 200 complaints lodged by residents across various districts. The complaints mainly pertain to loud music, traffic violations, and sleepless nights. The affected areas include South, South East, East, and South West Delhi, where pilgrims are traveling with trucks fitted with loud sound systems.
Public outcry
Residents of New Friends Colony, Maharani Bagh, and Ashram have been particularly affected by the noise. Chitra Jain, president of the New Friends Colony Residents' Welfare Association, said, "The constant noise was unbearable." She added that "students trying to study are disturbed" and "it's a big issue for senior citizens." Similar concerns were raised in Greater Kailash-II, where RWA president Sanjay Rana spoke about late-night disturbances caused by loud music from trucks.
Law enforcement response
Delhi Police confirm complaints pouring in since Friday
Delhi Police confirmed the complaints have been pouring in since Friday, with some areas witnessing nearly 10 complaints daily. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said they have deployed around 200 officers in each shift and are monitoring at least 21 Kanwar camps round-the-clock. In East Delhi, over 1,000 personnel are patrolling major highways and arterial roads to address complaints related to noise disturbances and traffic violations.
Community impact
Ongoing Kanwar Yatra causing distress among vulnerable populations
East Delhi's DCP Abhishek Dhania said they are taking proactive measures to manage the situation. He said they talk to pilgrims and ask them to lower the volume of their sound systems, and in some cases, remove wiring from these systems. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory for the residents to avoid certain routes until Wednesday, July 23.