Musk's xAI sees 325% revenue jump after Grok 4 debut

Revenue surge

Revenue jumped from $99,000 to $419,000

The Grok 4 model was launched on July 9. By July 11, the app's daily revenue had jumped from $99,000 to $419,000. The high earnings continued for the next few days with Grok earning over $367,000 per day before settling down at around $310,000 on July 14. Daily downloads of the Grok app also saw a huge spike. Before Grok 4, the app was getting around 52,000 downloads per day. But by July 11, that number had skyrocketed to 197,000.