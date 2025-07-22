Musk's xAI sees 325% revenue jump after Grok 4 debut
What's the story
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Grok, has witnessed a massive surge in downloads and revenue after the launch of its latest model, Grok 4. According to Appfigures data, the iOS app's revenue skyrocketed by an impressive 325% just days after the new version was introduced. The spike in earnings and downloads highlights the growing popularity of Musk's AI venture.
Revenue surge
The Grok 4 model was launched on July 9. By July 11, the app's daily revenue had jumped from $99,000 to $419,000. The high earnings continued for the next few days with Grok earning over $367,000 per day before settling down at around $310,000 on July 14. Daily downloads of the Grok app also saw a huge spike. Before Grok 4, the app was getting around 52,000 downloads per day. But by July 11, that number had skyrocketed to 197,000.
Companion launch
The launch of Grok's unfiltered AI companions, a week after the main model, also had an impact on downloads and revenue. The new feature saw downloads go up by 40%, reaching 171,000 on July 14. However, the revenue only increased by 9%, hitting $337,000. The app recently launched "Super Grok" at $30 per month and an even costlier "Super Grok Heavy" subscription at $300 per month.