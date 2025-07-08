Musk sets Grok 4 AI chatbot launch for July 9

Elon Musk has confirmed the launch of xAI's latest language model, Grok 4. The highly-anticipated AI chatbot will be unveiled on July 9 at 8:00pm Pacific Time (PT), which is July 10 at 8:30am IST. The announcement comes after some skepticism surrounding previous Grok announcements and promises.

Technological advancement Grok 4 expected to be major upgrade over Grok 3 Musk had previously teased the updated version of the Grok AI chatbot, hinting at a launch soon after July 4. He confirmed the launch date in an X post, saying, "Grok 4 release livestream on Wednesday at 8pm PT @xAI." The upcoming model is expected to be a major upgrade over its predecessor with improvements in reasoning and coding as well as multimodal capabilities such as vision and image generation.

AI evolution Grok 4 will understand memes, says Musk Grok 4 will also be able to understand memes, a feature Musk teased in a post. The model was recently updated with instructions to "assume subjective viewpoints sourced from the media are biased" and "not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect." Last week, Musk had said xAI has improved Grok "significantly," adding an upgrade would come "in a few days."