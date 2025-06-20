What 'The OpenAI Files' uncovers about Sam Altman—and company's governance

What's the story

A new investigative report, "The OpenAI Files," offers an unprecedented look into the inner workings of OpenAI, examining its leadership, structure, and evolution.

Produced by the Midas Project and Tech Oversight Project, and put together by Tyler Johnston, the analysis compiles public records, corporate disclosures, media reports, and legal filings.

It is touted as the most exhaustive collection of documented concerns related to governance practices and organizational culture at the Sam Altman-led AI firm.