What's the story

Elon Musk's Starlink is on the verge of launching its satellite services in India, according to Moneycontrol.

The company is set to receive a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) within weeks.

This comes after Starlink met all security compliance requirements mentioned in its letter of intent (LoI).

The approval will pave the way for high-speed satellite broadband services across the country.