Google Meet's screen sharing just got faster with latest update
What's the story
Google is improving its video conferencing platform, Google Meet, with a series of updates.
The company has promised that starting screen sharing on desktop, window, or tab will be "faster than before."
The update also promises a sharper quality for screen sharing with better handling of text and video while scrolling.
This comes after the introduction of a new in-call layout in March this year.
UI enhancements
UI revamp and direct content presentation
Along with improving performance, Google is also revamping the user interface of its screen-sharing feature.
The screen-sharing button will now be bigger and placed more intuitively with other key controls. This way, users can easily find it when they need it.
Plus, if you're using an external camera, document camera, or video production tool in Meet calls, you can now present content directly from it (in up to 1080p resolution and 30fps) without starting a screen-sharing session first.
Feature upgrade
Automatic resume of previous presentation
Another major improvement is that if a second presenter stops their screen sharing, any previous presentation will automatically resume.
This ensures a seamless transition between presenters and avoids any disruption in the flow of information being shared.
The Meet improvements have begun rolling out for Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to become visible.
For Scheduled Release domains, the features will start launching on June 11.