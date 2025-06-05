What's the story

Hollywood is witnessing a major shift with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in filmmaking.

The industry has seen the emergence of nearly 100 AI studios, including one called Asteria Film Co., founded by entrepreneur Bryn Mooser and actress Natasha Lyonne.

Asteria is part of a new wave of artist-run studios specifically designed for filmmakers, and it claims to be the first "ethical" studio as its model was trained only on licensed material.