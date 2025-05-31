What's the story

An internal strategy document from OpenAI, titled "ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy," has revealed the company's ambitious plans for its AI chatbot.

The heavily-redacted document outlines a vision of ChatGPT as an "AI super assistant that deeply understands you and is your interface to the internet."

The company intends to evolve ChatGPT into a super-assistant in the first half of next year, one that can help with any task a smart, trustworthy person with a computer could do.