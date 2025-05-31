OpenAI wants to make ChatGPT your 'super assistant': Here's how
What's the story
An internal strategy document from OpenAI, titled "ChatGPT: H1 2025 Strategy," has revealed the company's ambitious plans for its AI chatbot.
The heavily-redacted document outlines a vision of ChatGPT as an "AI super assistant that deeply understands you and is your interface to the internet."
The company intends to evolve ChatGPT into a super-assistant in the first half of next year, one that can help with any task a smart, trustworthy person with a computer could do.
Future capabilities
Company's vision for ChatGPT
The document details a "super assistant" as an "intelligent entity with T-shaped skills" for both broad and niche tasks.
These tasks range from answering questions and finding homes to managing calendars and sending emails.
The strategy also highlights coding as an early example of a more specialized task.
This shows OpenAI's ambition to make ChatGPT not just a tool, but a versatile companion in everyday life.
User experience
Strategy document outlines ChatGPT's potential
The strategy document also highlights the potential of ChatGPT in different scenarios.
At home, it could answer questions, play music, and suggest recipes.
On the go, it could help find places to eat or catch up with friends.
At work, it could take meeting notes or prepare for presentations. And during solo walks, it can help you unwind and reflect.
Growth hurdles
Challenges and plans
Despite its ambitious plans, OpenAI is facing some challenges. The company's infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the growing usage of ChatGPT.
This has led CEO Sam Altman to focus on building data centers.
The strategy document also acknowledges that there are "powerful incumbents who will leverage their distribution to advantage their own products."
Market strategy
Stance on regulation and competition
OpenAI has also expressed its intention to support regulations that would require other platforms to allow users to set ChatGPT as their default assistant.
The company is aware of the competition in the AI chatbot space but is confident in its position.
"We are leading here, but we can't rest," the document reads. "Growth and revenue won't line up forever."