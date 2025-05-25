What's the story

NVIDIA is gearing up to launch a more affordable artificial intelligence (AI) chipset for the Chinese market, according to Reuters.

The new graphics processing unit (GPU), which will be a part of NVIDIA's latest generation Blackwell-architecture AI processors, is tipped to be priced between $6,500 and $8,000.

That will be much lower than the previously restricted H20 model which sold for between $10,000 and $12,000.