What's the story

A team of scientists has found evidence of a massive solar storm that hit Earth more than 14,000 years ago.

The event, dubbed a "Miyake Event," was so powerful that its effects can still be observed in tree rings today.

The findings, to be published in the July 2025 issue of Earth and Planetary Science Letters, indicate the ancient storm dwarfs any recorded solar storm in modern history.

It could cause massive disruption to modern technology if it happened again.