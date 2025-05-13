What's the story

The United States has announced a major cut in tariffs on small parcels from China and Hong Kong.

The tariff has been slashed from 120% to 54%, following a 90-day pause in the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing.

The decision was taken by President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order to reduce the tariff, which was initially imposed to address the "de minimis" loophole allowing low-value goods to enter the US without import fees.