What's the story

E-commerce giant Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is witnessing a major churn in its senior management, as per Moneycontrol.

Several top officials, including Senior Vice President (SVP) Ankit Jain and three vice presidents (VPs), have chosen to leave the company.

While Jain is moving to a rival firm, the future plans of the other executives are not clearly known, though they might consider starting their own businesses.