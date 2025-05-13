Walmart-owned Flipkart is facing senior leadership exodus: Report
What's the story
E-commerce giant Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is witnessing a major churn in its senior management, as per Moneycontrol.
Several top officials, including Senior Vice President (SVP) Ankit Jain and three vice presidents (VPs), have chosen to leave the company.
While Jain is moving to a rival firm, the future plans of the other executives are not clearly known, though they might consider starting their own businesses.
Career shift
Ankit Jain's new role at Swiggy Instamart
Jain, who was SVP and head of grocery and large supply chain at Flipkart, is joining Swiggy Instamart.
He will be replacing Sairam Krishnamurthy as SVP and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Krishnamurthy joined Swiggy Instamart in August 2024 after 3.5 years at More Retail, an Amazon company that runs a chain of offline retail stores.
Others
Other executives depart Flipkart
Other executives leaving Flipkart are Prajakta Kanaglekar, VP of human resources (HR) for technology, Anurag Singhvi, VP and head of analytics, and Ganesh Ramaswamy, another VP.
Singhvi has been with Flipkart for almost 13 years while Jain, Ramaswamy, and Kanaglekar have all been with the company for about six years.
Personnel
A long list of departures
These departures come as part of a larger trend of leadership changes at Flipkart.
Over the last few months, several top executives have left the company, including Ravi Vijayraghavan, SVP; Harsh Chaudhary, VP; Sandeep Karwa, VP; and Mayur Datar, VP.
This wave of departures comes as Walmart has asked CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to cut monthly cash burn from $40 million to $20 million to improve its bottom line and prepare for market debut.