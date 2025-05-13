What's the story

JSW One Platforms, the B2B e-commerce arm of the JSW Group, has entered the unicorn club after securing ₹340 crore in a funding round that valued the company at $1 billion.

The funding round was led by Principal Asset Management, OneUp, and JSW Steel, among other investors.

This investment has tripled the company's valuation since April 2023, when it raised ₹205 crore from Japan's Mitsui & Co.