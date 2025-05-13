What's the story

Xu, a plastic factory owner in southern China's Guangdong province, has been jailed for four years and nine months for making and selling animation character models considered "obscene items."

It is the first time animation models have been categorized as obscene items in a criminal case.

Another operator, Meng, was also handed four years and three months in prison.

Each received a fine of 100,000 yuan ($14,000).