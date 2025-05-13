US is denying student visas to Indians for these reasons
What's the story
F-1 US visa rejections for Indian students are increasing alarmingly, raising concerns all around.
Many applicants, including well-prepared and genuine ones, have reported being denied in under two minutes.
The reasons for such rejections include, misinterpretation of employment status and failure to convince visa officers that they will return to India post completion of their studies in US.
Case study
Students face visa rejections despite strong qualifications
A student, who appeared for her F-1 visa interview at the New Delhi consulate, said she was shocked at her rejection despite fulfilling all criteria.
She was denied under section 214(b), which means the visa officer was not convinced she would return from the US.
This was despite confidently answering questions about her loan, mother's sponsorship, and admission to multiple US universities.
Miscommunication
Misunderstandings lead to visa denials
Another student was denied visa after describing her remote work for a US-based company.
The visa officer misinterpreted the information, thinking she was working in the US on a visa.
Even after explaining her employment was legal and in India, the student was denied.
Such incidents bring to the forefront how much miscommunication can affect F-1 applications.
Uncertain outcomes
Reapplying for F-1 visa doesn't guarantee approval
Reapplying for an F-1 visa doesn't ensure approval, particularly if the officer has already formed a negative opinion based on incomplete/misunderstood information.
The process has now become a lottery system. This unpredictability is especially devastating for Indian students, who spend significant resources on applications, test preparation and education loans.
There's no clear explanation for these rejections, so applicants speculate and seek advice online.